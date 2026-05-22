UK police appeal for witnesses in Prince Andrew probe; Epstein trafficking allegation under review

British police have appealed for witnesses in an ongoing investigation involving former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein and possible misconduct. (File Photo)
British police have appealed for witnesses in their investigation of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, after lawyers raised fresh allegations that a woman was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein,who died in a New York jail cell in 2019, to his Windsor home in 2010. Thames Valley Police said the woman’s account would be handled with “care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy” if she chose to file a formal complaint.
Thames Valley Police said it had been in contact with lawyers representing the woman who was trafficked to Windsor for the purpose of a sexual encounter with Andrew. Police said that if the woman chose to report the allegations formally, they would be treated “seriously” and handled with “care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy.”
The allegations resurfaced after Florida-based lawyer Brad Edwards, who has represented multiple Epstein accusers, told the BBC earlier this year that he represented a woman who claimed she had a sexual encounter with Andrew at his Windsor residence after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in connection with allegations tied to Epstein.
Wider investigation
The latest appeal comes amid a broader and increasingly complex British investigation into Andrew’s past dealings and conduct during his tenure as the UK’s special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Authorities are examining possible offences including misconduct in public office, corruption, fraud and allegations of sexual impropriety, according to Reuters, The Guardian and The Times.
Andrew was arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office after the release of documents connected to Epstein by US authorities. British police later released him under investigation. Investigators are reportedly reviewing whether Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy.
The investigation has widened following the publication of millions of pages of files linked to Epstein by the US Department of Justice. Several UK police forces are now examining allegations connected to the case.
Royal fallout
The controversy surrounding Andrew’s relationship with Epstein has deeply affected the British royal family in recent years. Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following public backlash over a BBC interview in which he denied allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers. He later settled a US civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability.
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