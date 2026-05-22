UK police appeal for witnesses in Prince Andrew probe; Epstein trafficking allegation under review

British police have appealed for witnesses in an ongoing investigation involving former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein and possible misconduct. (File Photo)

British police have appealed for witnesses in their investigation of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, after lawyers raised fresh allegations that a woman was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019, to his Windsor home in 2010. Thames Valley Police said the woman’s account would be handled with “care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy” if she chose to file a formal complaint.

Thames Valley Police said it had been in contact with lawyers representing the woman who was trafficked to Windsor for the purpose of a sexual encounter with Andrew. Police said that if the woman chose to report the allegations formally, they would be treated “seriously” and handled with “care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy.”