UK PM Theresa May to discuss North Korea missile test with Japan’s Shinzo Abe

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would discuss North Korea’s missile test with her Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a visit to Japan this week.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan’s northern Hokkaido island into the sea early on Tuesday, prompting warnings to residents to take cover and drawing a sharp reaction from Abe.

“We will continue to work with our international partners to put pressure on North Korea to stop those illegal tests and of course, I will have the opportunity on my visit to Japan over the next few days to be discussing those issues with Prime Minister Abe,” May said.

