UK PM Starmer under fire over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein Files fallout: ‘Sorry for believing his lies’

Starmer is facing criticism for approving Mandelson’s appointment despite knowing that Mandelson and Epstein had known each other.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 08:44 AM IST First published on: Feb 6, 2026 at 08:43 AM IST
Epstein Files Latest UpdateThe prime minister fired him in September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with EpsteinThe prime minister said Mandelson had lied and "portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew."(Credit: AP)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he never met Jeffrey Epstein. But his leadership is under pressure after revelations about Epstein’s links to senior figures connected to his government, AP reports.

The crisis centres around Peter Mandelson, a senior Labour figure whom Starmer appointed as Britain’s ambassador to Washington in 2024. Mandelson was later dismissed after documents showed he had maintained a relationship with Epstein even after the financier’s 2008 conviction for sex offences involving a minor.

Newly released US Justice Department files have added to the controversy, triggering fresh questions about Starmer’s judgement.

Why is Starmer under pressure?

Starmer is facing criticism for approving Mandelson’s appointment despite knowing that Mandelson and Epstein had known each other.

In Parliament this week, Starmer said “yes” when asked whether the vetting process had shown that the relationship continued after 2008. He later said he meant only that it had long been publicly known that the two men had met.

On Thursday, Starmer apologised directly to Epstein’s victims. “I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you,” he said. “Sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him.”

Political scientist Rob Ford told AP that Starmer’s position is now fragile. “His authority is seriously shot,” Ford said.

What do the documents show?

According to files released last week, Mandelson exchanged messages suggesting a closer friendship with Epstein than he had admitted. The papers also refer to payments made by Epstein in the early 2000s to accounts linked to Mandelson or his husband.

British police are now investigating Mandelson for possible misconduct in public office. He denies any wrongdoing and says he never witnessed sexual abuse.

Who is speaking out?

Labour lawmakers are openly questioning Starmer’s judgement. MP Paula Barker said the prime minister “has shown that his judgment is questionable”.

Others are calling for the removal of senior advisers linked to Mandelson’s appointment. MP Karl Turner said Starmer should “get rid of those advisers who frankly have given terrible advice”.

The government plans to release documents from the vetting process, though some may be withheld due to the police inquiry. Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee is also expected to review parts of the case.

Starmer has said he will continue governing. But with poor poll ratings and elections ahead, AP notes that the Mandelson decision could define his premiership.

As Ford put it: “Whenever Starmer does finally leave … it will all be traced back to appointing Peter Mandelson.”

