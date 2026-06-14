UK PM Starmer says British armed forces intercepted Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in English Channel

British Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer, on Sunday (Jun 14), said that he had directed the UK Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker in the early hours of this morning as it attempted to pass through the English Channel.

Describing the mission as a success, Starmer said the operation dealt another setback to Russia and sent a message to those fueling Moscow’s aggression against Kyiv.

“In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel,” Starmer said in a post on X.

“This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin’s war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide. I want to thank those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he added.