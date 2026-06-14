UK PM Starmer says British armed forces intercepted Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in English Channel

Describing the mission as a success, Starmer said the operation dealt another setback to Russia and sent a message to those fueling Moscow's aggression against Kyiv.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 12:44 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has responded to Wes Streeting’s resignation as health secretary, praising his role in improving the NHS and advancing major health reforms. (File Photo)UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
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British Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer, on Sunday (Jun 14), said that he had directed the UK Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker in the early hours of this morning as it attempted to pass through the English Channel.

Describing the mission as a success, Starmer said the operation dealt another setback to Russia and sent a message to those fueling Moscow’s aggression against Kyiv.

“In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel,” Starmer said in a post on X.

“This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin’s war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide. I want to thank those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he added.

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