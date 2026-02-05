UK PM Starmer apologises to victims of Epstein for giving Mandelson ambassador job

The newly released files also suggest that in 2003 to 2004, Epstein sent three payments totalling USD 75,000 to accounts linked to Mandelson or his partner Reinaldo Avila da Silva, now his husband.

By: AP
3 min readLondonFeb 5, 2026 09:08 PM IST
The prime minister fired him in September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with EpsteinThe prime minister said Mandelson had lied and "portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew."(Credit: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer apologised Thursday to victims of Jeffrey Epstein for appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to Washington despite his ties to the disgraced financier.

The prime minister said Mandelson had lied and “portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew.” To the victims, he said: “I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you. Sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him and sorry that even now you’re forced to watch this story unfold in public once again.” Starmer appointed Mandelson, a veteran politician, as ambassador to the US in 2024. The prime minister fired him in September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with Epstein following the late financier’s 2008 conviction for sex offences involving a minor.

Epstein died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019, while awaiting trial on US federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing dozens of girls.

Starmer never met Epstein and is not accused of any wrongdoing. But the prime minister is under intense pressure over the appointment after newly released documents revealed fresh details of Mandelson’s close relationship with Epstein.

“I was lied to,” Starmer said. “It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein, but none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship.” British police are investigating Mandelson over potential misconduct in public office. He is not accused of any sexual offences.

Documents published last week by the US Department of Justice contain new revelations, including papers suggesting Mandelson shared sensitive government information with Epstein after the 2008 global financial crisis. There are also scores of chatty, jokey messages pointing to a much closer relationship than Mandelson had previously disclosed.

Also Read | Keir Starmer calls on Andrew to testify in US over Jeffrey Epstein links

The newly released files also suggest that in 2003 to 2004, Epstein sent three payments totalling USD 75,000 to accounts linked to Mandelson or his partner Reinaldo Avila da Silva, now his husband.

Story continues below this ad

Mandelson, 72, has been a major, and contentious, figure in the Labour Party since the 1990s. He twice had to resign from senior posts in previous administrations because of scandals over money or ethics.

He was chosen as ambassador because his trade expertise, network of contents and mastery of the political “dark arts” were considered assets in dealing with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Critics say Mandelson’s ties with Epstein made his appointment too risky and Starmer was, at best, naive.
“I think the prime minister has shown that his judgment is questionable,” Labour lawmaker Paula Barker said. “I think he has questions to answer. I think he has a very long way to go to rebuild trust and confidence with the public, and trust and confidence within our party.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
PM says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
OpenAI-Anthropic
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
Advertisement
Must Read
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo.... baaki toh dekh lenge
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
OpenAI-Anthropic
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
YouTube scales auto-dubbing to 27 languages with expressive speech, lip-sync tools
A new feature of the preferred language option lets viewers choose whether to watch a video in its original version or a dubbed version. (Image: Google)
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement