UK PM Starmer apologises to victims of Epstein for giving Mandelson ambassador job

The prime minister said Mandelson had lied and "portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew."(Credit: AP)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer apologised Thursday to victims of Jeffrey Epstein for appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to Washington despite his ties to the disgraced financier.

The prime minister said Mandelson had lied and “portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew.” To the victims, he said: “I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you. Sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him and sorry that even now you’re forced to watch this story unfold in public once again.” Starmer appointed Mandelson, a veteran politician, as ambassador to the US in 2024. The prime minister fired him in September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with Epstein following the late financier’s 2008 conviction for sex offences involving a minor.