Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

UK PM Rishi Sunak plans to rebuild trust lost during Liz Truss’s tenure, says report

Rishi Sunak said the UK budget this month will help the Conservative Party regain some of the trust that was lost during his predecessor’s disastrous time as prime minister.

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minster, departs 10 Downing Street to attend a weekly questions and answers session in Parliament in London, UK, on Nov. 2, 2022. (Bloomberg)

In an interview with the Times published late Friday, Sunak sought to emphasise his credentials as a former chancellor of the exchequer and denounced Liz Truss’s mini-budget at the end of September as a “sugar rush.” The Nov. 17 budget would be “fair and compassionate,” he said.

He also sought to deflect comments by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that the UK’s damaged credibility has resulted in the Treasury paying a premium on borrowing costs. Many of the UK’s challenges are global, Sunak said, pointing to the aftermath of Covid on supply chains and the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on energy prices.

Sunak also:

* Declined to comment on whether he plans to break the party’s manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, value added tax or national insurance payments.

* Pledged to “get a grip” on inflation, and to do “absolutely everything” to limit the increase in mortgage rates.

* Defended his Home Secretary’s comment that England’s south coast faces an “invasion” from migrants. “Suella Braverman was conveying a sense of scale of the challenge,” he said.

* Said that during face-to-face talks with Boris Johnson, he told the former PM he wouldn’t step aside if Johnson were to run for the party leadership.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 08:11:56 am
