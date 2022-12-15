scorecardresearch
UK PM Rishi Sunak plans anti-strike laws to protect lives, jobs, says report

Rishi Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AP/file)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce anti-strike laws to protect lives and livelihoods, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.

“But I’m prepared to introduce new legislation next year to protect people’s lives and minimise the disruption on their livelihoods. And that’s something we are working on at pace,” Sunak told Daily Mail.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:21:34 am
close