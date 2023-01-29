scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

UK PM Rishi Sunak fires party chairman over tax bill allegations

Pressure had been building on Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country’s Treasury.

File photo of Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's Minister without Portfolio leaving after attending a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London. (AP)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the chairman of his ruling Conservative Party Sunday over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code.

Pressure had been building on Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country’s Treasury.

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak wrote he had been forced to act after promising at the start of his tenure that his government “would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

There was no immediate comment from Zahawi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...

Zahawi, the founder of polling website YouGov, had acknowledged a dispute with tax authorities, but argued his error was “careless and not deliberate.”

The British media reported the settlement came to almost 5 million pounds ($6.2 million).

Zahawi headed the U.K. Treasury from July to September 2022 in the final months of Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister. Sunak said the decision had come at the end of an investigation into the party chairman’s financial dealings by the government’s independent standards adviser.

The report by Laurie Magnus found Zahawi had shown “insufficient regard” for the ministerial code and the required standards “to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behavior” in public life.

Advertisement

The investigation into his affairs by HMRC, the U.K’s tax office, centered around the sale of some £27 million ($33.4 million) in shares in YouGov.

The probe began in April 2021, but Zahawi did not declare it when he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer more than a year later.

The Magnus report found there should have been an understanding from the outset the matter was serious. It said this was not reflected in public statements given by Zahawi, until he confirmed on Jan. 21 of this year that a settlement had been reached.

Advertisement

Zahawi in a statement Sunday said it had been a privilege to serve in successive governments and told the prime minister he could be assured of his continuing support.

He made no reference to the ethics investigation, but said he was concerned over the conduct of some parts of the media in recent weeks, adding that some reporting did not reflect “legitimate scrutiny of public officials.”

The 55-year-old had previously worked as vaccines minister in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a nine-month stint as education minister.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 17:30 IST
Next Story

Farm union stages rail blockade across Punjab, 9 trains fully cancelled

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close