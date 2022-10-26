UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new team of ministers

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed key ministers to his government after replacing Liz Truss as the leader on Tuesday. His Cabinet is a mix of sitting members of the previous government and new leaders.

Sunak brought in people from different wings of the Conservative Party for his Cabinet. He removed about a dozen members of Truss’ government but kept several senior figures in place, including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Below are the main Cabinet and ministerial appointments: