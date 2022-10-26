scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new team of ministers

Rishi Sunak brought in people from different wings of the Conservative Party for his Cabinet.

Clockwise from top: Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, James Cleverly, Suella Braverman and Dominic Raab. (Photos via Reuters, AP)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed key ministers to his government after replacing Liz Truss as the leader on Tuesday. His Cabinet is a mix of sitting members of the previous government and new leaders.

Sunak brought in people from different wings of the Conservative Party for his Cabinet. He removed about a dozen members of Truss’ government but kept several senior figures in place, including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Below are the main Cabinet and ministerial appointments:

Position Minister Appointed Previous Minister
Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Jeremy Hunt (re-appointed)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (re-appointed)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (re-appointed)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman Grant Shapps
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab Therese Coffey
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (re-appointed)
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab Brandon Lewis
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan Kit Malthouse
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden Nadhim Zahawi
COP26 President Alok Sharma (re-appointed)
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps Jacob Rees-Mogg
Minister without portfolio and Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi Jake Berry
Chief whip Simon Hart Wendy Morton
Minister for Equalities Kemi Badenoch Nadhim Zahawi
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (re-appointed)
Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove Simon Clarke
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Michelle Donelan (re-appointed)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey Ranil Jayawardena
Health Secretary Steve Barclay Therese Coffey
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris (re-appointed)
Secretary of State for Wales David Davies Robert Buckland
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack (re-appointed)
Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office Jeremy Quin Chris Philp
Transport Secretary Mark Harper Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Attorney General Victoria Prentis Michael Ellis
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride Chloe Smith
Minister without portfolio Gavin Williamson
Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick Tom Pursglove
Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen Edward Argar
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer
Minister for Security Tom Tugendhat (re-appointed)
Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell Vicky Ford

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

 

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:18:18 pm
Next Story

Arvind Kejriwal proposes Lakshmi, Ganesh photos on currency notes; know why these deities represent prosperity, wealth

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement