UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new team of ministers

Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed key ministers to his government after replacing Liz Truss as the leader on Tuesday. His Cabinet is a mix of sitting members of the previous government and new leaders.
Sunak brought in people from different wings of the Conservative Party for his Cabinet. He removed about a dozen members of Truss’ government but kept several senior figures in place, including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
Below are the main Cabinet and ministerial appointments:
|Position
|Minister Appointed
|Previous Minister
|Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister)
|Jeremy Hunt (re-appointed)
|Foreign Secretary
|James Cleverly (re-appointed)
|Leader of the House of Commons
|Penny Mordaunt (re-appointed)
|Home Secretary
|Suella Braverman
|Grant Shapps
|Deputy Prime Minister
|Dominic Raab
|Therese Coffey
|Defence Secretary
|Ben Wallace (re-appointed)
|Justice Secretary
|Dominic Raab
|Brandon Lewis
|Education Secretary
|Gillian Keegan
|Kit Malthouse
|Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
|Oliver Dowden
|Nadhim Zahawi
|COP26 President
|Alok Sharma (re-appointed)
|Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary
|Grant Shapps
|Jacob Rees-Mogg
|Minister without portfolio and Conservative Party Chairman
|Nadhim Zahawi
|Jake Berry
|Chief whip
|Simon Hart
|Wendy Morton
|Minister for Equalities
|Kemi Badenoch
|Nadhim Zahawi
|International Trade Secretary
|Kemi Badenoch (re-appointed)
|Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary
|Michael Gove
|Simon Clarke
|Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary
|Michelle Donelan (re-appointed)
|Environment Secretary
|Therese Coffey
|Ranil Jayawardena
|Health Secretary
|Steve Barclay
|Therese Coffey
|Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
|Chris Heaton-Harris (re-appointed)
|Secretary of State for Wales
|David Davies
|Robert Buckland
|Secretary of State for Scotland
|Alister Jack (re-appointed)
|Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office
|Jeremy Quin
|Chris Philp
|Transport Secretary
|Mark Harper
|Anne-Marie Trevelyan
|Attorney General
|Victoria Prentis
|Michael Ellis
|Work and Pensions Secretary
|Mel Stride
|Chloe Smith
|Minister without portfolio
|Gavin Williamson
|Minister for Immigration
|Robert Jenrick
|Tom Pursglove
|Chief Secretary to the Treasury
|John Glen
|Edward Argar
|Minister for Veterans’ Affairs
|Johnny Mercer
|Minister for Security
|Tom Tugendhat (re-appointed)
|Minister for Development
|Andrew Mitchell
|Vicky Ford