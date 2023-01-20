scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

UK PM Rishi Sunak apologises for removing car seat belt

The Opposition Labour Party said the latest incident added to "endless painful viewing" after a previous video appeared to show Rishi Sunak struggling to make a contactless payment with his card.

rishi sunak speaks to cameraBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to not be wearing his seat belt, in an unknown location in England, Britain in this screen grab taken from a social media video on January 19, 2023. (Rishi Sunak via Instagram/via Reuters)
Listen to this article
UK PM Rishi Sunak apologises for removing car seat belt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for a “brief error of judgment” in removing his seat belt to film a social media video while driving to a destination in north-west England.

Sunak’s Downing Street spokesperson on Thursday said he had only briefly removed his seat belt and admits he made a mistake.

In the UK, passengers caught failing to wear a seatbelt while in a car, unless covered by a valid medical exemption, can be given an on-the-spot fine of 100 pounds, increasing to 500 pounds if the case goes to court.

“That was a brief error of judgement. The PM removed his seat belt to film a small clip. He fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises about it,” Sunak’s spokesperson said. “The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” the spokesperson added.

Sunak filmed a video to promote his government’s new Levelling Up Fund announcements to fund over 100 projects around the country. Police motorbikes could be seen escorting his car as he addressed the camera.

The Opposition Labour Party said the latest incident added to “endless painful viewing” after a previous video appeared to show Sunak struggling to make a contactless payment with his card.

“Rishi Sunak doesn’t know how to manage a seat belt, his debit card, a train service, the economy, this country. This list is growing every day, and it’s making for endless painful viewing,” a Labour spokesperson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
What triggered Indian wrestlers’ protest: Fear among women of &#821...
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks

It came at the end of a day during which he also came under Opposition fire for using a Royal Air Force (RAF) jet to fly to the north of the country. Downing Street insisted the use of the aircraft was to ensure the best use of the Prime Minister’s time.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:38 IST
Next Story

Market benchmark indices trade lower despite firm start

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close