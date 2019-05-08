UK PM May compares Liverpool football spirit with Brexit battle, draws ridicule

British Prime Minister Theresa May Wednesday summoned Liverpool footballers’ envious Champions League comeback against Barcelona in comparison with her Brexit battle drawing ridicule from the left-leaning city.

The English club lost the first leg of the semi-final clash 3-0 in Spain and seemed headed for certain defeat after their injured stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were ruled for Tuesday’s return fixture at Anfield.

But the club staged one of the greatest comebacks in their storied history by winning 4-0 at home and getting through to their second successive Champions League final.

With both Brexit and football in her mind, Theresa May appeared for her weekly question-and-answer session in parliament on Wednesday. She told the parliament, Liverpool’s win “shows us that when everyone says it’s all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock’s ticking down, it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together.” Her speech attracted rousing cheers from her fellow Conservative Party members.

May’s remarks came in response to what was meant to be a football-themed jibe from opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. In reference to the club’s manager Jurgen Klopp, Corbyn had said: “In view of the amazing Liverpool result last night, perhaps the prime minister could take tips from Jurgen Klopp on how to get a result in Europe.”

Britain may be a nation obsessed with football, and Liverpool’s performance on Tuesday night was nothing short of spectacular. But May embracing Liverpool was not the most obvious one.

Liverpool is a historically liberal port city that likes to buck convention and was the home of Labour’s annual party conference last year.

ITV television editor wrote on Twitter: “I am not sure that (May’s comments) will warm the cockles of the people of Liverpool.”

The Guardian newspaper’s football columnist Sid Lowe tweeted: “Jesus wept.” “Talk about inviting yourself in where you’re not wanted. Embarrassing.”

The beleaguered British premier has been forced to ask EU leaders to give her more time to get the deal she struck with Brussels on ending the sides’ 46-year partnership through the UK parliament. Britain was originally meant to have left the EU on March 29. The new deadline has been set for October 31 — and might yet be extended again.

