Keir Starmer hit by resignation rumors as allies deny he is stepping down

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer walks with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, as they visit a housing development in north London, Friday, June 19, 2026. (Peter Macdiarmid/Pool Photo via AP)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce his resignation on Monday (Jun 22) and set out a timetable for his departure, according to Britain’s newspaper The Observer.

The report stated that the pressure on the British PM intensified after his Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a seat in parliament on Friday (Jun 19). This victory could enable Burnham to launch a formal leadership challenge.

News agency Reuters, citing The Observer, further reported that Starmer was discussing the matter with his wife at his Chequers country residence, before taking a final call, but the senior Labour leadership was expecting a statement on his political future as early as Monday.