UK PM Starmer could face parliamentary inquiry over Epstein-linked Mandelson appointment

Keir Starmer had previously apologised for appointing Peter Mandelson, stating he had relied on assurances that later proved false. (AP/ file)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will face a vote on whether an inquiry should be launched against him into claims that he misled the House of Commons over his decisions to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington.

Britain’s parliament is set to vote on the issue on Tuesday, The Times newspaper reported. Starmer has so far resisted the pressure to quit the government over his decision to hire Mandelson, however, if it is found that the UK prime minister knowingly misled the parliament, his position would likely become untenable, Reuters reported.

House of ​Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is expected to approve a request for parliamentary debate and vote upon whether the Committee of Privileges should probe the matter or not, The Times report added.