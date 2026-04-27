UK PM Starmer could face parliamentary inquiry over Epstein-linked Mandelson appointment

In September last year, Mandelson was fired by Starmer after it was revealed that the former US ambassador's relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found to be deeper than ​previously known.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readApr 27, 2026 07:31 PM IST
keir starmer, peter mandelson, us news,Keir Starmer had previously apologised for appointing Peter Mandelson, stating he had relied on assurances that later proved false. (AP/ file)
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will face a vote on whether an inquiry should be launched against him into claims that he misled the House of Commons over his decisions to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington.

Britain’s parliament is set to vote on the issue on Tuesday, The Times newspaper reported. Starmer has so far resisted the pressure to quit the government over his decision to hire Mandelson, however, if it is found that the UK prime minister knowingly misled the parliament, his position would likely become untenable, Reuters reported.

House of ​Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is expected to approve a request for parliamentary debate and vote upon whether the Committee of Privileges should probe the matter or not, The Times report added.

In September last year, Mandelson was fired by Starmer after it was revealed that the former US ambassador’s relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found to be deeper than ​previously known.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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