Keir Starmer vs Elon Musk: UK PM reacts sharply over posts linked to Henry Nowak’s murder by Sikh man

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday accused SpaceX founder Elon Musk of “trying to whip up division” in his country following anger over the police handling of the murder of white student Henry Nowak by Sikh man Vickrum Digwa.

The row comes amid growing scrutiny in Britain over misinformation, online radicalisation and the role of influential social media figures in amplifying communal tensions.”

Starmer, who is facing political turmoil in his country, has slammed the billionaire, saying he is interfering in the nation’s politics and has been accused of attempting to whip up division.

The Labour Party minister, who had condoled the death of the 18-year-old British student, was quoted as saying by AFP, “We need to also assert who we are as a country, because (Elon) Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division. That is not who we are in Britain.”