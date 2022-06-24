scorecardresearch
UK PM Johnson’s party loses previously safe parliamentary seat

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Richard Foord, won the Tiverton and Honiton seat by a majority of nearly 6,144 votes.

By: Reuters | London |
June 24, 2022 2:07:53 pm
Prime minister of UK Boris Johnson. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lost a previously safe parliamentary seat in southern England on Friday, a sign of the depth of voter discontent after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.

Also Read |UK Conservatives lose two by-elections, dealing blow to PM Johnson

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Richard Foord, won the Tiverton and Honiton seat by a majority of nearly 6,144 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 won in 2019.

