UK PM Johnson’s party loses previously safe parliamentary seat

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lost a previously safe parliamentary seat in southern England on Friday, a sign of the depth of voter discontent after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Richard Foord, won the Tiverton and Honiton seat by a majority of nearly 6,144 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 won in 2019.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.