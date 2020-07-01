UK PM Johnson tells Israel: do not annex parts of the occupied West Bank

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Israel that it should not annex parts of the occupied West Bank, cautioning that London would not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines.

“Annexation would represent a violation of international law,” Johnson was quoted as saying by ynetnews.com. “It would also be a gift to those who want to perpetuate the old stories about Israel.”

Read| Despite virus, Pompeo talks West Bank annexation in Israel

“I profoundly hope that annexation does not go ahead,” he said. “If it does, the UK will not recognize any changes to the 1967 lines, except those agreed between both parties.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.