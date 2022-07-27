scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

UK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air

UK PM debate: Before the premature end, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak had again clashed over their tax and spending plans and what they would do to address a cost of living crisis.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: July 27, 2022 8:33:48 am
rishi sunak, british pm, liz trussLiz Truss, right, and Rishi Sunak with host TalkTV Political Editor Kate McCann during The Sun's Showdown, the fight for No10, the latest head-to-head debate for the Conservative Party leader candidates, at TalkTV's Ealing Studios, west London, July 26, 2022. (AP)

A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a dramatic end on Tuesday when the presenter fainted.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the bookmakers’ favourite to win the Conservative Party leadership election, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak had been sparring over their plans for about 30 minutes when there was a loud crash in the studio.

It occurred while the camera was on Truss in the debate hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper. Truss held her hands to her face and said, “Oh my God”, and the broadcast was then cut.

Talk TV said the presenter, Kate McCann, had fainted.

“Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners,” Talk TV said on Twitter.

Both Truss and Sunak later sent messages on Twitter wishing McCann well.

immigration image

“Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end,” Truss said.

Before the premature end, Truss and Sunak had again clashed over their tax and spending plans and what they would do to address a cost of living crisis, in what has become an increasingly hostile competition to become prime minister.

Truss says Sunak’s emphasis on balancing the government’s books and raising tax on business would tip the economy into recession.

“I do think it is morally wrong at this moment when families are struggling to pay for their food, that we have put up taxes on ordinary people when we said we wouldn’t in our manifesto and when we didn’t need to do so,” Truss said.

Sunak, whose resignation from government earlier this month set in motion Johnson’s downfall, argued that money from tax rises he brought in was necessary to pay for extra spending on healthcare.

“I think what’s morally wrong is asking our children and grandchildren to pick up the tab for the bills that we’re not prepared to meet,” Sunak said.

Tuesday’s debate was the second head-to-head tussle between the two contenders.

A YouGov poll of Conservative Party members, who will ultimately decide on the next leader, found 50% thought Truss performed the best in the first clash on Monday, with 39% backing Sunak.

They also saw Truss as more in touch with ordinary people, more likeable and more trustworthy. Sunak narrowly edged her by 43% to 42% on who was the most prime ministerial.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

The winner of the election, which will be decided by a ballot of the fewer than 200,000 Conservative members, will be announced on Sept. 5.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Games buzz & a Lankan voice: ‘Winning tough, surviving tougher’

Games buzz & a Lankan voice: ‘Winning tough, surviving tougher’

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

Day 1: Bids of Rs 1.45L cr; premium 700 MHz band in demand
5G auction

Day 1: Bids of Rs 1.45L cr; premium 700 MHz band in demand

Explained: The comeback of petrol

Explained: The comeback of petrol

Premium
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre's 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre's 25-year plan

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress
Delhi Confidential

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Ask finance panel if possible to check freebies: SC to government

Ask finance panel if possible to check freebies: SC to government

‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’
Navdeep Suri

‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’

Premium
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Bengal school jobs scam

More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam

How India's first local transmission of monkeypox was diagnosed

How India's first local transmission of monkeypox was diagnosed

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement