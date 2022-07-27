UK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air

Updated: July 27, 2022 8:33:48 am
A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a dramatic end on Tuesday when the presenter fainted.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the bookmakers’ favourite to win the Conservative Party leadership election, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak had been sparring over their plans for about 30 minutes when there was a loud crash in the studio.
It occurred while the camera was on Truss in the debate hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper. Truss held her hands to her face and said, “Oh my God”, and the broadcast was then cut.
Talk TV said the presenter, Kate McCann, had fainted.
“Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners,” Talk TV said on Twitter.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reacts as host Kate McCann faints during a Tory leadership debate on TalkTV | Read the full story here: https://t.co/opvcbgCGk3 pic.twitter.com/C82VwA0EuL
— RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 26, 2022
Both Truss and Sunak later sent messages on Twitter wishing McCann well.
“Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end,” Truss said.
Before the premature end, Truss and Sunak had again clashed over their tax and spending plans and what they would do to address a cost of living crisis, in what has become an increasingly hostile competition to become prime minister.
Truss says Sunak’s emphasis on balancing the government’s books and raising tax on business would tip the economy into recession.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak claims there is “nothing Conservative” about Liz Truss’s approach and it would give the party “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election. Ms Truss in turn suggested her rival would lead the country into a recession. pic.twitter.com/fQGGolqIJj
— TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 26, 2022
“I do think it is morally wrong at this moment when families are struggling to pay for their food, that we have put up taxes on ordinary people when we said we wouldn’t in our manifesto and when we didn’t need to do so,” Truss said.
Sunak, whose resignation from government earlier this month set in motion Johnson’s downfall, argued that money from tax rises he brought in was necessary to pay for extra spending on healthcare.
“I think what’s morally wrong is asking our children and grandchildren to pick up the tab for the bills that we’re not prepared to meet,” Sunak said.
Tuesday’s debate was the second head-to-head tussle between the two contenders.
A YouGov poll of Conservative Party members, who will ultimately decide on the next leader, found 50% thought Truss performed the best in the first clash on Monday, with 39% backing Sunak.
They also saw Truss as more in touch with ordinary people, more likeable and more trustworthy. Sunak narrowly edged her by 43% to 42% on who was the most prime ministerial.
Subscriber Only Stories
The winner of the election, which will be decided by a ballot of the fewer than 200,000 Conservative members, will be announced on Sept. 5.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre's 25-year plan
‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’Premium
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Latest News
‘There’s a difference between being emotional and being sentimental’: Kriti Sanon
Delhi News Live Updates: Jawan killed in clashes between kanwariyas; 6 from Haryana held
Trump hints at 2024 presidential bid in Washington address
The Gray Man taught me about my strengths: Ana de Armas
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
Manchester United play hardball with Cristiano Ronaldo
England thrash Sweden 4-0 to reach Euro 2022 final
Kolkata: Presiding Officer at Debts Recovery Tribunal adjourns hearing following ‘irrelevant’ arguments
Three Tamil Nadu wetlands declared as Ramsar sites
Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila
Tamil Nadu reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; active cases below 15,000
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?