Friday, March 27, 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

He said he is self isolating and working from home.

UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, according to local media reports.

In a video posted on Twitter, minutes ago, Johnson confirmed that he had developed mild symptoms— “temperature and persistent cough” over the last 24 hours and tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he is self isolating and working from home. On Twitter, he wrote: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this with the hashtag Stay Home Save Lives.”

More details to follow.

