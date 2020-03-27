UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via AP) UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via AP)

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, according to local media reports.

In a video posted on Twitter, minutes ago, Johnson confirmed that he had developed mild symptoms— “temperature and persistent cough” over the last 24 hours and tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he is self isolating and working from home. On Twitter, he wrote: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this with the hashtag Stay Home Save Lives.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

More details to follow.

