UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, according to local media reports.
In a video posted on Twitter, minutes ago, Johnson confirmed that he had developed mild symptoms— “temperature and persistent cough” over the last 24 hours and tested positive for COVID-19.
He said he is self isolating and working from home. On Twitter, he wrote: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this with the hashtag Stay Home Save Lives.”
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
More details to follow.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.