UK PM calls Corbyn ‘chlorinated chicken’ and ‘big girl’s blouse’ in Parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson slammed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for not supporting the new general election, calling Corbyn a “chlorinated chicken” and a “big girl’s blouse” in the Parliament today, Reuters reported.

Taking questions in the House, a session that takes place every Wednesday, the PM goaded the opposition in an effort to rally the Conservatives who on Tuesday lost a vote on the ruling party’s Brexit plan.

“There’s only one chlorinated chicken that I can see … and he’s on that bench,” Johnson said, pointing at Corbyn. He also appeared to shout at Corbyn calling him a “great big girl’s blouse” – a coward – over his decision to back an election only when a no-deal Brexit was off the agenda, Reuters reported.

Johnson wants to hold a snap election, while the Parliament is deeply divided over Brexit. His government lost its majority after he axed 21 lawmakers and rejected his predecessor Theresa May’s exit deal with the EU.

Opposition lawmakers, supported by rebels in Johnson’s Conservative Party, planned to fast-track a law that would block a no-deal departure, amid cries from lawmakers that it would cause irreparable harm.

In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government’s Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to “allow the people of this country to have their view”.

Corbyn has repeatedly said he wants an election to ditch Johnson’s “phoney, populist cabal” but first seeks to see a move to stop the prime minister from leading Britain out of the EU without a deal embedded in legislation.

(With inputs from agencies)