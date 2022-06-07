UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

0 Comment(s) *
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a confidence vote on Monday, seeing off a challenge to his leadership brought by lawmakers within his Conservative Party.
Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, according to Graham Brady, chairman of the party committee that oversaw the ballot.
More details awaited
