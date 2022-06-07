scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Boris Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, according to Graham Brady, chairman of the party committee that oversaw the ballot.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: June 7, 2022 1:45:08 am

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a confidence vote on Monday, seeing off a challenge to his leadership brought by lawmakers within his Conservative Party.

Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, according to Graham Brady, chairman of the party committee that oversaw the ballot.

Explained |How does a leadership challenge to UK PM Boris Johnson work?

More details awaited

