Wednesday, February 02, 2022
UK’s Johnson attended leaving party in January 2021 lockdown, says media report

The event was listed in civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into the parties published on Monday, but the details were redacted, according to a Guardian report.

By: Reuters | London |
February 2, 2022 8:03:10 am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a leaving party on Jan 14, 2021, during the post-Christmas lockdown period, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, adding to the list of government social events that appeared to breach rules in the pandemic.

The event was listed in civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into the parties published on Monday, but the details were redacted, the Guardian said.

Johnson was understood to have given a speech thanking an official at the gathering in Downing Street, where he stayed for about five minutes, it said.

