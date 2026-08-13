Who is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-origin ex-BBC strategist gets key role under UK PM Burnham

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appointed a leading Indian-origin media executive, Gautam Rangarajan, as an Expert Adviser on Structure and Process, the UK government said in a press release on Tuesday.
A former BBC strategist and musician, Rangarajan assumes charge of the newly created role at 10 Downing Street this week, news agency PTI reported.
“Gautam brings significant experience in corporate strategy and transformation,” a statement by the UK PM’s office read.
Rangarajan began his BBC career in 1993 as a producer for Radio 3, working on music programmes before moving into policy and strategy. He later rose to become the BBC’s director of strategy and subsequently Group Director of Strategy and Performance. BBC records show him serving in senior strategy roles for years.
With Burham declaring his vision to function differently, Rangarajan, working in his team, is expected to be instrumental in the planned transformation of the British government, PTI noted.
On his LinkedIn profile, the expert adviser describes himself as an experienced strategist and creative content producer with over 20 years of experience in media, creative industries and public service broadcasting.
What makes him suitable for the post within UK PM’s office?
Highlighting his skills, Rangarajan calls himself a “specialist in strategy development in fast-changing markets, audiences and technologies.”
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He also bears proven expertise and knowledge of “leading large-scale change initiatives, driving organisational growth, and negotiating high-stakes policy and financial agreements.”
Further, he shares that he is efficient at connecting with multiple sets of stakeholders, including government bodies and regulators. He also proves to be innovative and makes considerable efforts in staying ahead of global media trends.
What sets him apart from the rest, and the most suitable for the new role within the UK government, is his ability to guide businesses through highly complex challenges, “major operational transformation and financial challenges while consistently delivering value.”
Burnham’s vision for the UK
Andy Burnham took charge as the Labour Party leader and the British PM in July this year, setting out his vision to do things distinctively.
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The first step in that direction is the launch of No. 10 North in Manchester, symbolic of his devolution agenda across all regions of the United Kingdom. Burnham has referred to it as business-friendly socialism and a model of regional devolution that leads to growth.
Devolution, thus, in the UK would mean the transfer of power from the Parliament in Westminster, London, to national assemblies in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and English regional local authorities. This devolution of power, budgets, and accountability to local areas, would help integrate public services around the citizen rather than the UK’s institutional boundaries.
Moreover, Burnham has realigned some of the government departments with the Department for Business and Trade, forming the new Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, PTI reported.
He has also established a new Office for the PM and Cabinet (OPMC), led by Cabinet Office Minister Louise Haigh and Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo, according to the report.
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These announcements were made when the UK Parliament is on a summer recess, with Burnham participating in a nationwide tour during which he aims to introduce a series of “everyday fixes” to help ease the rising cost of living for families across the UK, the report highlighted.
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