Who is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-origin ex-BBC strategist gets key role under UK PM Burnham

Gautam Rangarajan describes himself as an experienced strategist and creative content producer with over 20 years of experience in media. (Photo: LinkedIn/gautamrangarajan)

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appointed a leading Indian-origin media executive, Gautam Rangarajan, as an Expert Adviser on Structure and Process, the UK government said in a press release on Tuesday.

A former BBC strategist and musician, Rangarajan assumes charge of the newly created role at 10 Downing Street this week, news agency PTI reported.

“Gautam brings significant experience in corporate strategy and transformation,” a statement by the UK PM’s office read.

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Who is Gautam Rangarajan?

Rangarajan began his BBC career in 1993 as a producer for Radio 3, working on music programmes before moving into policy and strategy. He later rose to become the BBC’s director of strategy and subsequently Group Director of Strategy and Performance. BBC records show him serving in senior strategy roles for years.