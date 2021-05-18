UK allows people to go on holidays: Here are the latest travel guidelines

According to the new travel regulations that have come into effect in the United Kingdom on May 17, people from England, Scotland and Wales are now free to go on a holiday.

“This is a new way of doing things, and people should expect travel to be different this summer — with longer checks at the borders, as part of tough measures to prevent new strains of the virus entering the country and putting our fantastic vaccine rollout at risk,” UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement on Monday, the CNN reported.

UK has advised people to travel to ‘green’ countries — anyone visiting these nations will not have to quarantine on return provided they get tested before departure and take an RT-PCR test within two days after coming back.

These countries are Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, St. Helena, Ascension & Tristan da Cunha and Israel.

Those travelling to ‘amber’ countries, that is France, Greece, Spain and Italy, will have to quarantine for 10 days, take a pre-departure Covid test and also undergo an RT-PCR on day two and eight of their isolation. Holidaymakers can also undergo a test after five days of quarantine and will be permitted to go out if they get a negative report.

Those visiting the ‘red’ countries have to check in to one of the UK’s quarantine hotels, at a cost of £1,750 (around $2,445) per adult when they return. They also need to additionally follow all the guidelines for visiting ‘amber’ countries.

The UK said it has divided countries into red, amber and green based on their Covid-19 transmission risk, their variant of concern transmission risk and their genomic surveillance capability. It has also said that the list will be “continuously monitored” and updated every three weeks.

Currently, there are no requirements to prove vaccination status when entering the UK. But the government has said that such a status be incorporated into the NHS app in the future.