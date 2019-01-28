UK parliament’s Brexit committee says no-deal cannot be govt policy

Britain’s government cannot have a “managed no deal” as its policy for leaving the European Union and parliament must be able to extend the negotiating period with the bloc, a committee of British lawmakers said on Monday.

“Having taken a wide range of evidence on the implications of a no deal Brexit, the committee is clear that this cannot be allowed to happen,” Hilary Benn, chairman of parliament’s Brexit committee, said.

“MPs (lawmakers) must be able to vote on extending Article 50 if Parliament cannot reach agreement on a way forward before March 29,” Benn said after the committee published its response to May’s defeat on her Brexit deal by 230 votes in parliament two weeks ago.