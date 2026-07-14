UK warns Pakistan of visa restrictions if it refuses Rochdale gang leader Shabir Ahmed’s return

Shabir Ahmed deportation efforts have prompted the UK to consider visa restrictions on Pakistan as ministers explore legal avenues for his removal.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 14, 2026 02:35 AM IST
Rochdale grooming gang ring leader Shabir AhmedThe UK government, since Ahmed’s release earlier this month, has been exploring ways to deport him to Islamabad. (AI-generated image)
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Pakistan could face visa restrictions if it doesn’t take back convicted Rochdale grooming gang ringleader Shabir Ahmed, the UK government reportedly indicated on Monday.

Targeted legal amendments proposed by Home Secretary

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to chart out a proposal that will amend a 1971 law, which apparently prevents the removal of Ahmed, who was released from jail this month, The Independent reported.

Statutory immunity hurdles for historical Commonwealth arrivals

However, the report added that even if the law is amended by the UK parliament, Britain would not be able to deport the Rochdale gang leader unless Pakistan agrees to accept him.

Also Read | Who is Shabana Mahmood, first Pak-origin woman to be appointed UK’s Home Secretary?

Under the 1971 law, a Commonwealth citizen who arrived in the UK over 50 years ago is prohibited from removal.

Criminal record and recent release from prison

Ahmed was released on July 2 after serving 14 years in prison on charges of rape and sexual assaults against girls, including one 12-year-old.

The Rochdale gang leader was sentenced to prison for 19 years in 2012, reports stated.

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Diplomatic deadlock over citizenship renunciation claims

The UK government, since Ahmed’s release earlier this month, has been exploring ways to deport him to Islamabad. And Home Secretary Mahmood is looking for a way out to tweak the loophole in the Immigration Act that prevents the rape convict’s deportation.

The gang leader has already been deprived of his British citizenship, but Islamabad has reportedly argued that Ahmed is no longer its citizen as he renounced his Pakistani nationality before Britain revoked his British citizenship.

Cross-governmental strategy and future diplomatic levers

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson said changing the law to deport Ahmed was only the first step.

“The country of origin must agree to take these vile criminals back, and that’s why we’re working across government to explore every option in this case,” the spokesperson said, The Independent reported.

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When asked if it means that the UK would refuse to issue visas, the spokesperson responded saying, “I think we’ve been clear that all options remain on the table where countries don’t co-operate on the return of their nationals.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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