UK military intelligence says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled

March 17, 2022 3:27:46 pm
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts, with Russian forces suffering heavy losses and making minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days, British military intelligence said on Thursday.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 March 2022
“Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated,” The Ministry of Defence said. “The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands.”
