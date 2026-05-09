PM Keir Starmer under pressure as Labour losses spark leadership doubts, poll shows

The poll indicates a sharp drop in support for Starmer within his own party.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 9, 2026 12:41 PM IST First published on: May 9, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Britain ElectionsBritain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to Labour Party members at Kingsdown Methodist Church Hall, in Ealing, west London. (Photo: AP)

Pressure is mounting on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a string of election defeats and a new poll showing declining confidence among party members, according to reports from Reuters.

A survey of Labour members found that most do not believe Starmer can revive the party’s fortunes, while about 45% think he should step down. The findings follow heavy losses for Labour in elections across England, Scotland and Wales.

What is happening

The poll indicates a sharp drop in support for Starmer within his own party. More than half of members said they do not think Labour can win the next general election under his leadership, while over a third said they had considered cancelling their membership.

“Nearly half want him to stand down and over half don’t think he’s the man for the job,” Lena Swedlow of Compass told The Guardian.

Why it matters

The results highlight a growing crisis of confidence in Labour’s leadership at a time when the party is facing electoral setbacks on multiple fronts. The discontent among members suggests deeper problems that could affect Labour’s performance in future elections.

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Britain Elections
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and wife Victoria leave a polling station in central London. (Photo: AP)

Who could replace Starmer

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has emerged as the leading alternative. Around 42% of members surveyed named him as their preferred successor, and he enjoys strong approval ratings among the party base.

However, Burnham is currently unable to stand for the leadership unless he returns to parliament, which would require party approval.

What triggered the crisis

Labour’s poor showing in recent elections has intensified criticism of Starmer. The party lost ground in England’s local polls, while in Wales, Eluned Morgan’s Labour government was voted out after decades in power.

In Scotland, John Swinney led the Scottish National Party to a fifth consecutive victory.

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Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK made significant gains in England, winning hundreds of council seats and expanding its reach.

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Britain Elections
Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, background left, meet Labour Party members at Kingsdown Methodist Church Hall, in Ealing, west London. (Photo: AP)

Who is demanding change

Calls for change are growing within Labour ranks. Several MPs have urged Starmer to set out a timetable for stepping down if the party fails to recover, with some pushing for an “orderly and dignified” leadership transition.

According to BBC analysis, more than 20 Labour MPs have publicly questioned whether Starmer should remain in office after what some described as “catastrophic” election results.

Despite mounting pressure, Starmer has so far resisted calls to outline an exit plan. He is expected to attempt a political reset in the coming days with a major speech and a renewed policy agenda.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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