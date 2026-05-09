PM Keir Starmer under pressure as Labour losses spark leadership doubts, poll shows

Pressure is mounting on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a string of election defeats and a new poll showing declining confidence among party members, according to reports from Reuters.

A survey of Labour members found that most do not believe Starmer can revive the party’s fortunes, while about 45% think he should step down. The findings follow heavy losses for Labour in elections across England, Scotland and Wales.

What is happening

The poll indicates a sharp drop in support for Starmer within his own party. More than half of members said they do not think Labour can win the next general election under his leadership, while over a third said they had considered cancelling their membership.

“Nearly half want him to stand down and over half don’t think he’s the man for the job,” Lena Swedlow of Compass told The Guardian.

Why it matters

The results highlight a growing crisis of confidence in Labour’s leadership at a time when the party is facing electoral setbacks on multiple fronts. The discontent among members suggests deeper problems that could affect Labour’s performance in future elections.

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Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and wife Victoria leave a polling station in central London. (Photo: AP)

Who could replace Starmer

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has emerged as the leading alternative. Around 42% of members surveyed named him as their preferred successor, and he enjoys strong approval ratings among the party base.

However, Burnham is currently unable to stand for the leadership unless he returns to parliament, which would require party approval.

What triggered the crisis

Labour’s poor showing in recent elections has intensified criticism of Starmer. The party lost ground in England’s local polls, while in Wales, Eluned Morgan’s Labour government was voted out after decades in power.

In Scotland, John Swinney led the Scottish National Party to a fifth consecutive victory.

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Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK made significant gains in England, winning hundreds of council seats and expanding its reach.

Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, background left, meet Labour Party members at Kingsdown Methodist Church Hall, in Ealing, west London. (Photo: AP)

Who is demanding change

Calls for change are growing within Labour ranks. Several MPs have urged Starmer to set out a timetable for stepping down if the party fails to recover, with some pushing for an “orderly and dignified” leadership transition.

According to BBC analysis, more than 20 Labour MPs have publicly questioned whether Starmer should remain in office after what some described as “catastrophic” election results.

Despite mounting pressure, Starmer has so far resisted calls to outline an exit plan. He is expected to attempt a political reset in the coming days with a major speech and a renewed policy agenda.