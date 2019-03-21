UK Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn to discuss ‘alternative’ Brexit plan with EU leaders

Toggle Menu
Corbyn will express confidence that an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal can be agreed in the UK parliament, the Labour Party said.

Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. (Source: AP/File)

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will travel to Brussels on Thursday to discuss an “alternative” Brexit plan with European Union (EU) leaders, including the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, his party said in a statement.

Corbyn will also meet the Secretary-General of the European Commission, Martin Selmayr, and hold talks with prime ministers of seven EU countries including Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez.

