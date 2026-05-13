UK PM Political Crisis Live Updates: King Charles III lays out UK government agenda as Starmer fights to retain power

UK PM Political Crisis Live Updates: Britain's King Charles III reads out during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Wednesday. (AP Photo)

UK PM Political Crisis Live Updates: The political crisis reportedly triggered by the latest arrival of local and regional election results has put UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the ruling Labour Party in a difficult position.

The Labour party has lost hundreds of council seats, while the right-wing Reform UK made significant gains. The setback shocked many, with claims that the party was losing support among both conservatives and liberal voters amid the rise of Farage’s anti-immigration Reform movement.

Story continues below this ad Following the electoral defeat, reports claimed that more than 80 Labour ministers had urged Starmer to resign, either publicly or privately. Several cabinet ministers also resigned amid mounting pressure. Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, Miatta fahnbulleh, Alex Davies-Jones, and Zubir Ahmed are among the ministers who have stepped down from their positions. Additionally, several Parliamentary Private Secretaries (PPS) have also resigned from their ministerial aide roles. Jess Philips, while resigning, allegedly accused the Starmer government of lacking urgency and avoiding difficult political battles. Key developments so far: The Labour party suffered major losses across England, Scotland and Wales, while Nigel Farage’s Reform UK continued to gain popularity

The Labour Party now reportedly fears losing votes among working-class voters, many of whom are believed to be shifting towards anti-immigration sentiment amid weak economic growth.

Reports suggest that more than 80 MPs have called for Keir Starmer to resign as Prime Minister amid growing political pressure.

Starmer has confirmed that he will not resign from his post.

Four cabinet ministers have resigned so far.

King Charles is to present the government’s legislative program today amid the growing uncertainty.