Toggle Menu
UK justice minister says likely parliament will find a way to stop no-deal Brexithttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/uk-justice-minister-says-likely-parliament-will-find-a-way-to-stop-no-deal-brexit-5819416/

UK justice minister says likely parliament will find a way to stop no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister this month, has said Britain must leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal. Parliament has repeatedly voiced its opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

UK justice minister says likely parliament will find a way to stop no-deal Brexit
“There is an element of uncertainty about it but I think the likelihood is that parliament will find a mechanism somehow.”

British justice minister David Gauke said on Sunday he believed that parliament would find a way to stop a new prime minister taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister this month, has said Britain must leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal. Parliament has repeatedly voiced its opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

“Given where the parliamentary majority is and the strength of feeling on a no-deal Brexit, I think there probably will be a parliamentary way in which this can be stopped,” Gauke told BBC TV.

“There is an element of uncertainty about it but I think the likelihood is that parliament will find a mechanism somehow.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Trump administration “uniquely dysfunctional”, says Britain’s ambassador to US
2 UN nuclear inspectors to report back on Iran’s enrichment move
3 Madrasa teacher arrested for raping 8 students in Bangladesh