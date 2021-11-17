scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ

UK jails nine climate activists for blocking roads

The protests by Insulate Britain, a group demanding that the government insulate millions of homes, have caused long tailbacks and halted traffic on roads such as the M25 motorway that encircles London, angering drivers and politicians.

By: Reuters | London |
November 17, 2021 6:40:35 pm
An Insulate Britain protestor is carried by police after being unglued from the road in front of Parliament in Westminster in London. (AP/File)

Nine British climate change protesters were jailed on Wednesday for breaching an injunction meant to prevent them from blocking busy roads as part of their campaign to raise awareness about climate change.

The protests by Insulate Britain, a group demanding that the government insulate millions of homes, have caused long tailbacks and halted traffic on roads such as the M25 motorway that encircles London, angering drivers and politicians.

Insulate Britain said the nine people, aged between 20 and 58, were convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to between three and six months in prison.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Insulate Britain launched their campaign in September, walking onto busy motorways to glue themselves to the road and stop traffic from passing. They have targetted major motorways, roads in London and the Port of Dover.

Britain’s transport minister Grant Shapps said every motorway and major A road was covered by injunctions preventing people from blocking the road. “Anyone who causes misery to motorists may face prison,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement