UK inflation surges to new 40-year high of 9.4%

July 20, 2022 8:23:06 pm
Inflation in the United Kingdom has accelerated to a new 40-year high, driven by rising food and fuel prices that are contributing to a cost-of-living crisis. Consumer prices rose 9.4% this year through June, up from 9.1% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
The new figure is the highest since 1982, when inflation peaked at 11%.Russia’s war in Ukraine has boosted food and energy prices around the world, with shipments of oil, natural gas, grain and cooking oil disrupted.
That has added to rising prices that began last year as the global economy started to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Tuesday that the bank is likely to consider raising interest rates by half a percentage point at its next meeting to help control inflation.
The bank has raised rates five times since December, with the last increase a quarter-point in June that sent its key rate to 1.25%.“We have been clear that we see the balance of risks to inflation as on the upside,” Bailey said in a speech.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Here, I would pick out the risks from domestic price and wage setting, and this explains why at the … last meeting we adopted language which made clear that if we see signs of greater persistence of inflation, and price and wage setting would be such signs, we will have to act forcefully.”
The biggest contributor to inflation is the soaring cost of gasoline and diesel fuel, with motor fuel prices jumping 42.3% in the past year. Gasoline cost 184 pence a litre ($8.37 a gallon) in June, the statistics office said.Food prices rose 9.8% over the year, driven by the rising cost of eggs, dairy products, vegetables and meat.Consumer prices are soaring worldwide, with U.S inflation jumping to a new four-decade high in June, at 9.1%, while the 19 countries that use the euro saw it reach 8.6% last month.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
Latest News
UK inflation surges to new 40-year high of 9.4%
Your Daily Wrap: SC grants bail to Mohammed Zubair, Sri Lanka gets new president in Ranil Wickremesinghe; and more
Eggs to be served 46 days a year in midday meals: Karnataka education department
And let the Parliament Session begin… with a call for debate by PM, then protests over none in House
Cheteshwar Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket
BJP, NCP fight for credit for restoration of OBC quota ahead of civic polls
Abdullah Shafique goes old-school to guide Pak to memorable win in Galle
Chiranjeevi introduces Naga Chaitanya as Laal Singh Chaddha’s ‘Bablu’, see poster
DTU expands hostel facilities with 1,000 new seats
Moosewala murder: Cops probing links of 2 held for pasting pro-Khalistan poster in temple
Chrissy Teigen reflects on a year of sobriety, says she has not had ‘a drop of alcohol in 365 days’
Manipur landslide search ops called off; final toll at 61