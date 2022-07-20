scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

UK inflation surges to new 40-year high of 9.4%

The new figure is the highest since 1982, when inflation peaked at 11%.Russia's war in Ukraine has boosted food and energy prices around the world, with shipments of oil, natural gas, grain and cooking oil disrupted.

By: AP | London |
July 20, 2022 8:23:06 pm
People cross the Regent Street shopping district with Union flags hanging over it to mark the upcoming Platinum Jubilee of the 70 year reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP)

Inflation in the United Kingdom has accelerated to a new 40-year high, driven by rising food and fuel prices that are contributing to a cost-of-living crisis. Consumer prices rose 9.4% this year through June, up from 9.1% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

The new figure is the highest since 1982, when inflation peaked at 11%.Russia’s war in Ukraine has boosted food and energy prices around the world, with shipments of oil, natural gas, grain and cooking oil disrupted.

A diesel price of 238,9 pence per litre is displayed on a petrol pump at a petrol station in London, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP)

That has added to rising prices that began last year as the global economy started to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Tuesday that the bank is likely to consider raising interest rates by half a percentage point at its next meeting to help control inflation.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The bank has raised rates five times since December, with the last increase a quarter-point in June that sent its key rate to 1.25%.“We have been clear that we see the balance of risks to inflation as on the upside,” Bailey said in a speech.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
immigration image

“Here, I would pick out the risks from domestic price and wage setting, and this explains why at the … last meeting we adopted language which made clear that if we see signs of greater persistence of inflation, and price and wage setting would be such signs, we will have to act forcefully.”

The biggest contributor to inflation is the soaring cost of gasoline and diesel fuel, with motor fuel prices jumping 42.3% in the past year. Gasoline cost 184 pence a litre ($8.37 a gallon) in June, the statistics office said.Food prices rose 9.8% over the year, driven by the rising cost of eggs, dairy products, vegetables and meat.Consumer prices are soaring worldwide, with U.S inflation jumping to a new four-decade high in June, at 9.1%, while the 19 countries that use the euro saw it reach 8.6% last month.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC polls

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC polls

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

'Only a matter of time': Ponting backs Kohli to return to form

'Only a matter of time': Ponting backs Kohli to return to form

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement