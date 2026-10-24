Worried about storms and cyberattacks, UK tells households to stock up for 3 days

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has advised every household in Britain to keep three days’ worth of food and water at home. The advice is part of the government’s new “Be Ready” campaign, which warns that storms, cyber-attacks and hostile states are a growing threat to everyday services.

The campaign recommends storing nine litres of drinking water per person for three days, along with non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, a torch, blankets, cash and a battery-powered or wind-up radio. The aim is to help people manage for 72 hours if a major emergency disrupts electricity, communications, transport or access to essential supplies.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Burnham said the advice was about taking sensible precautions rather than causing panic.

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The UK has experienced powerful storms in recent years. According to The Guardian report, Storm Goretti, which hit in January, left tens of thousands of homes without power across parts of the Midlands, south-west England and Wales, with winds reaching nearly 100 mph.

Such events can disrupt supply chains, delay deliveries and make it difficult for people to access everyday necessities. Keeping basic supplies at home would help people manage until the situation gets better.

The government is also concerned about the effects of El Niño event, which could contribute to higher global temperatures and put pressure on food supplies and energy systems.

Spain and Portugal blackout

In April 2025, a major power outage left Spain and Portugal without electricity for several hours, showing how infrastructure failures can disrupt daily life.

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The outage affected about 55 million people and was linked to voltage instability in the electricity network, The Guardian reported.

Cyberattacks are another concern as they could disrupt services such as online payments and food supplies.

The advice came as 32 UK government websites were taken offline as a precaution after a security flaw was found in PHP, a programming language used by millions of websites worldwide. The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre sent 50,000 alerts to organisations affected by the flaw, The Guardian reported.

The chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation also warned that Russian cyber-hackers were targeting the UK and knew where the food supply system was vulnerable, BBC reported.

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Why is UK concerned about Russia?

UK is also concerned that Russia could target their infrastructure, such as power supplies and communication networks, without starting a direct military attack.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said these threats are “state-sponsored terrorism” and that the risks were real and relevant to UK.

As per The Guardian, Russian spy ships have been tracked monitoring undersea pipelines and cables connecting the UK with continental Europe and other regions.

Other European countries have also raised concerns about suspected sabotage operations, including incidents like fires and explosions at defence facilities.

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What all to keep at home?

The government recommends keeping enough supplies to last three days:

Nine litres of water per person for drinking over three days, with additional water for cooking and washing.

Tinned goods and other non-perishable items.

A battery-powered or wind-up FM radio to receive emergency information if other communication systems fail.

A torch with spare batteries, blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothing.

A first-aid kit, essential medicines, hand sanitiser, wet wipes and toiletries.

Cash, payment cards, copies of important documents and a written list of emergency contacts.

A charged power bank, baby supplies and food and water for pets.

The government says the campaign is about being prepared, not a warning that a disaster is about to happen.