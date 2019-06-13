UK home secretary signs US extradition request for Julian Assange

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he has signed a request for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States where he faces espionage and hacking charges, the Guardian reported.

“He’s rightly behind bars. There’s an extradition request from the US that is before the courts tomorrow but yesterday I signed the extradition order and certified it and that will be going in front of the courts tomorrow,” Javid was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Currently, the 47-year-old is serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in Britain while fighting extradition to the United States, which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources.

Assange was arrested by British police in April after Ecuadorian officials withdrew his asylum status. He had sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2012 when Sweden was trying to question him about sexual misconduct allegations.