Toggle Menu
UK home secretary signs US extradition request for Julian Assangehttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/uk-home-secretary-signs-us-extradition-request-for-julian-assange-5778948/

UK home secretary signs US extradition request for Julian Assange

The United States accuses Julian Assange of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources.

Julian Assange, Julian Assange extradition, Julian Assange US extradition, Julian Assange arrest, Julian Assange UK arrest, Wikileaks, Wikileaks Julian Assange, world news, indian express
FILE – In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019 file photo, buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London. (AP Photo/File)

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he has signed a request for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States where he faces espionage and hacking charges, the Guardian reported.

“He’s rightly behind bars. There’s an extradition request from the US that is before the courts tomorrow but yesterday I signed the extradition order and certified it and that will be going in front of the courts tomorrow,” Javid was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Currently, the 47-year-old is serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in Britain while fighting extradition to the United States, which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources.

Assange was arrested by British police in April after Ecuadorian officials withdrew his asylum status. He had sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2012 when Sweden was trying to question him about sexual misconduct allegations.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Two oil tankers struck in suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman – shipping firms
2 Israel strikes Gaza after militants fired rocket overnight
3 When Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were hottest places on Earth