NHS was ‘back on its feet’: Keir Starmer praises Wes Streeting despite dramatic resignation

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has responded to Wes Streeting’s resignation as health secretary, praising his role in improving the NHS and advancing major health reforms. (File Photo)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday wrote back to Wes Streeting, who resigned as health minister on Tuesday, saying he was sorry that he had stepped down. He said, “We must deliver on… our promise to turn the page on the chaos that was roundly rejected by the British people at the last general election”.

He also thanked him for his years of work in helping the Labour Party return to government and for his efforts in leading the health department.

With Streeting as health secretary, ‘NHS returned to its feet’, says Starmer

Starmer said when the Labour Party came to power, in July 2024, the National Health Service (NHS) was on its knees. He said that nearly two years later, during Streeting’s service as health secretary, there had been clear improvements. Starmer said hospital waiting lists had fallen, patients were getting appointments more quickly, ambulances were arriving sooner and overall care was improving. Starmer described all these developments as proof that the NHS was ‘back on its feet’.