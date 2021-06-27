scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
UK health department to investigate leak of Hancock footage, says minister

Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.

By: Reuters | London |
June 27, 2021 2:50:04 pm
Matt Hancock speaks during a coronavirus media briefing from Downing Street in London. (File Photo: AP)

Britain’s health ministry will investigate how a recording of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide was released to the media and forced his resignation, Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

“It is a matter I know the department of health will be looking into to understand exactly how that recording… got out of the system,” he told Sky News, adding that the ministry would be launching an internal investigation.

“What Matt did was wrong, he acknowledged that, it’s why he apologised immediately for his behaviour and acknowledged what he did was wrong and it’s ultimately why he’s taken the decision that his position was untenable and distracting from the wider work we all have to do… to move out of the pandemic.”

