Monday, Feb 27, 2023
UK government inks deal with EU to resolve trade dispute with Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would hold a news conference on Monday.

PM Sunak awaits the judgment of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which is boycotting the region's power-sharing government until the trade arrangements are substantially changed. (file)
The UK government says it has reached a deal with the European Union to resolve their long-running trade dispute over Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would hold a news conference on Monday. The government had previously said that would only happen if a deal was struck.

Government officials also told the BBC and Sky News that the deal was done.

The agreement marks a breakthrough in a spat that has soured post-Brexit relations between the U.K. and the EU and sparked a political crisis in Northern Ireland.

But now Sunak awaits the judgment of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which is boycotting the region’s power-sharing government until the trade arrangements are substantially changed. (AP)

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 20:36 IST
