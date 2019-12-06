UK General Election 2019: All you need to know about key dates, time, debate schedules, results info

Anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporter Steve Bray, left, protests next to banners placed by pro-Brexit leave the EU supporters backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporter Steve Bray, left, protests next to banners placed by pro-Brexit leave the EU supporters backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In what is being seen as the ‘Brexit election’, Britain is all set to go into its first winter election in nearly a decade. While Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will announce new policies, the Liberal Democrats have promised to invest billions of pounds to transform mental health services in the country.

PM Boris Johnson’s Conservative party will look forward to securing a majority to break the Brexit logjam.

As the December 12 General Election is around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the polls ahead

When is the British general election?

The British general election will take place on December 12. Voting will be conducted between 7 am to 10 pm.

As per law, the Parliament must dissolve 25 working days before a general election. So legally, the polls could not have happened any earlier than this date.

Why is this an early election?

According to the Fixed-term Parliaments Act (FTPA) 2011, the next general election wasn’t due until June 2022. Under the FTPA Act, Parliament should be automatically dissolved every five years.

But then Boris Johnson tabled a short bill that bypassed FTPA provisions to allow for an earlier election date.

Johnson has been eyeing the polls for several months to strengthen his support in the House of Commons by restoring the Conservative Party’s ruling majority.

But the PM has failed three times already in an effort to secure a snap election under FTPA rules. However, his calls were finally answered in the Commons in October.

What are the key dates between now and the general election??

December 4: Deadline for applications by proxy.

December 12: General election – polls open at 7 am and close at 10 pm.

When will the results be announced?

The Electoral Commission can take up to 24 hours to publish the results from all 650 constituencies. The final result can come by Friday evening, December 13.

Where can I find the results?

The Electoral Commission will publish the national results and the individual results for constituencies on their website.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd