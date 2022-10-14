scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

UK Finance Minister cuts short his trip to Washington, flies back for crunch talks over tax plans

The battered pound and government bonds rallied on Thursday as Prime Minister Liz Truss's government began re-examining a package for unfunded tax cuts that has sent borrowing costs surging and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaks at the Conservative Party conference at the ICC in Birmingham, England, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP/PTI)

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng cut short his trip to Washington to return early to London on Friday, where pressure is mounting for the new government to scrap an economic policy that unleashed turmoil on financial markets.

The battered pound and government bonds rallied on Thursday as Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government began re-examining a package for unfunded tax cuts that has sent borrowing costs surging and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that Kwarteng left a meeting of global finance ministers in Washington to join colleagues who are looking at how to balance the books for a fiscal plan announced just three weeks ago.

Truss and Kwarteng are now under huge pressure to reverse course as polls show their support has collapsed and colleagues have started openly discussing whether they should be replaced, just 37 days after they entered office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services
immigration image

With pressure mounting on financial markets, the government has already brought forward an announcement for a full fiscal plan that will set out the cost of the unfunded tax cuts and whether they will spark economic growth.

Greg Hands, a junior trade minister, suggested people would now need to “wait and see” what Kwarteng announces at that event, scheduled for Oct. 31.

Asked if the government was preparing to change course, he told Sky News: “I saw the prime minister yesterday. The prime minister and the chancellor are absolutely determined to deliver on the growth plan. “I think we’re just going to have to wait and see what the chancellor says in the medium term fiscal plan on the 31st of October.”

Advertisement

Mel Stride, a backer of Truss’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak and the head of the influential parliamentary Treasury Select Committee, said that suggestion was unacceptable.

“I think we have reached a point now where we need this very powerful, significant signalling to the market that fiscal credibility is now firmly back on the table. And I think that means doing something right now,” Stride told BBC radio.

The sense of chaos at the heart of government has fuelled speculation as to whether Truss and Kwarteng can survive. Truss was elected by the members of the party, and not the broader electorate, as the fourth prime minister in six politically turbulent years in Britain.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:57:24 pm
Next Story

A Day in the Life of the Ragas

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement