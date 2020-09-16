scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Top news

UK festival planners create sound map of forest noises from around the world

The contributors merely had to record sounds from their nearest woodland and upload it on Soundcloud. The Wild Rumpus team compiled all the audio clips on an interactive map of the world, where they appeared as small buttons. Users even have the option of downloading the audio clips that they enjoyed most.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 12:20:54 pm
Fog at forest near Shimla (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

With millions confined to their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a group of festival organisers in the United Kingdom came up with a unique way for people to celebrate nature at the click of a button. Wild Rumpus — a group that is known for organising art events centred around the great outdoors — has created a sound map that features woodland noises from around the world, CNN reported.

When their annual three-day arts and music festival, which is held in the middle of an English national forest every July, was cancelled due to Covid-19, Wild Rumpus reached out to their international community to send in one-minute audio clips from their local forests. Within a few days the first ‘Global Forest Sound Map’ was born.

“We were utterly amazed when even in the first few days after we’d published it, we had contributions from the USA, Chile, Hungary, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and so many more,” Sarah Bird, director of Wild Rumpus, told CNN. “We listened to exotic forests in Hong Kong, lemurs in the forest in Madagascar, nightingales in Slovakia.”

For the second part of the project, the event organisers have shortlisted four musicians to compose music inspired by the forest sounds. The music will be released by the artists during the 2021 edition of the annual festival, the organisers said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The sonic map includes a wide range of sounds from forests around the world (Source: Sounds of the forest)

“We realised that not only had it captured people’s imaginations, but at a time when we felt so isolated it was an amazing way to feel connected,” Bird told CNN. “At a time when everything in society was being questioned and there was so much uncertainty, we felt that the natural world offered much reassurance and constancy,” she added.

The sonic map includes a wide range of sounds from forests around the world — including two nightingales singing in Slovakia, the holler of a lemur in a Madagascar forest, as well as the sound of robins and magpies at the Tamin Negara National Park in Malaysia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement