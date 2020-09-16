UK festival planners create sound map of forest noises from around the world

Fog at forest near Shimla (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

With millions confined to their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a group of festival organisers in the United Kingdom came up with a unique way for people to celebrate nature at the click of a button. Wild Rumpus — a group that is known for organising art events centred around the great outdoors — has created a sound map that features woodland noises from around the world, CNN reported.

When their annual three-day arts and music festival, which is held in the middle of an English national forest every July, was cancelled due to Covid-19, Wild Rumpus reached out to their international community to send in one-minute audio clips from their local forests. Within a few days the first ‘Global Forest Sound Map’ was born.

We’re thrilled to release the FIRST ever forest soundmap of the world! Explore #SoundsOfTheForest, listen to the clips and be transported to forests and woodlands all across the globe. The map will continue to grow so do keep sending in your sounds 🌳https://t.co/HcpYJhOlrv pic.twitter.com/pYfG1vYNc8 — Timber Festival (@timber_festival) July 3, 2020

“We were utterly amazed when even in the first few days after we’d published it, we had contributions from the USA, Chile, Hungary, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and so many more,” Sarah Bird, director of Wild Rumpus, told CNN. “We listened to exotic forests in Hong Kong, lemurs in the forest in Madagascar, nightingales in Slovakia.”

For the second part of the project, the event organisers have shortlisted four musicians to compose music inspired by the forest sounds. The music will be released by the artists during the 2021 edition of the annual festival, the organisers said.

“We realised that not only had it captured people’s imaginations, but at a time when we felt so isolated it was an amazing way to feel connected,” Bird told CNN. “At a time when everything in society was being questioned and there was so much uncertainty, we felt that the natural world offered much reassurance and constancy,” she added.

The sonic map includes a wide range of sounds from forests around the world — including two nightingales singing in Slovakia, the holler of a lemur in a Madagascar forest, as well as the sound of robins and magpies at the Tamin Negara National Park in Malaysia.

