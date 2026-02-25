Why UK introduced ‘no permission, no travel’ rule: What is ETA and how does it affect travel to Britain?

An ETA is not a visa or tax and it doesn’t permit entry into the UK, it only authorises a person to travel to the UK. (AI Generated Image)

A new travel system has been introduced for the visitors planning to go to the United Kingdom from Wednesday for a dozen countries, including the US, Australia, Canada and France. Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led government has said electronic travel authorisation (ETA) will improve the immigration system.

Under the new travel rules, global travellers will not be allowed to board their transport and cannot travel to the UK without an ETA unless they are exempt. An ETA will be required for the visitors avel Authorisation (ETA) if they do not need a visa for short stays of up to six months, or do not already have a UK immigration status.

What is an ETA?

An ETA is a digital permission provided by the UK authorities to travel to the country. From February 25, travellers who have been able to travel to the UK visa-free until now will require an ETA. The new rule is applicable to visitors from 85 countries.

Once the ETA is approved, a person will be allowed to stay for up to six months. The ETA will be valid for two years, or until the holder’s passport expires whichever is sooner. With the approved ETA, a person can have multiple journeys to the UK. But the visit needs to be for things like business, tourism or short-term study.

An ETA is not a visa or tax and it doesn’t permit entry into the UK, it only authorises a person to travel to the UK. Notably, British and Irish citizens do not require an ETA, including citizens with dual nationality.

How to apply for ETA and how much does it cost?

In order to apply for ETA, an applicant must have the UK ETA app wherein they can get an automated decision in minutes after successfully completing the process. The government recommends that UK ETA app can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The ETA currently costs £16 and permits multiple journeys to the UK, however, the government intends to increase the cost of an ETA to £20 in the future. A person will have to provide contact and passport details, a photograph and answer a set of questions while applying for the ETA.

If a person’s ETA gets rejected, the government said they will be informed about the reason for rejection and the person can apply again. However, if the ETA application of a person gets refused, then they can’t appeal it and instead would require to apply for a visa to visit the UK.

What does ETA mean for dual British citizens?

Dual British citizens are exempted from the requirement of ETA as they are expected to show either a valid British passport or Certificate of Entitlement when travelling to the UK. If a person’s British passport is set to expire, it can be renewed at GOV.UK

This requirement of a valid British passport or Certificate of Entitlement is a requirement for all British citizens regardless of other nationalities they may hold, and the UK government said that it is a similar approach followed by other nations, including the US, Australia and Canada.