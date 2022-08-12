UK economy shrinks in second quarter, sharpening recession fear

August 12, 2022 3:49:56 pm
The United Kingdom’s economy shrank in the three months to June, figures released Friday showed — a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless added to jitters about the rocky months ahead.
The Office for National Statistics said Britain’s gross domestic product fell by 0.1% between April and June, down from 0.8% growth in the previous quarter. GDP shrank by 0.6% in June, and growth estimates for May were revised down from 0.5% to 0.4%.
The statistics office said health spending was the biggest contributor to the fall, as the government scaled down coronavirus testing, contact tracing and vaccination programs.
“Many retailers also had a tough quarter,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan. “These were partially offset by growth in hotels, bars, hairdressers and outdoor events across the quarter,” partly as a result of celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June.
Subscriber Only Stories
Analysts said the decline did not necessarily mean the start of a recession, often defined as two quarters of economic contraction. The Bank of England, however, says the U.K. will likely fall into recession later this year as a cost-of-living crisis worsens and inflation rises above the current 9.4%.
The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and natural gas supplies, and another increase is due in October, when the average’s bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.
“The fall in U.K. GDP during the second quarter was largely down to noise,” said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING Economics. “But the risk of recession is rising quickly, with gas futures hitting new highs for next winter and our latest estimates suggesting the household energy price cap could come close to 5,000 pounds in the second quarter of next year. Much now depends on fiscal policy announcements in the autumn.”
Anti-poverty campaigners, consumer groups and opposition politicians are pressing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government to help people cope with soaring bills. But Johnson is in his final weeks as prime minister and says “significant fiscal decisions” must be left to his successor, who will take office in September.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndromePremium
Latest News
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team trailer reveals crossplay, FUT moments and other details
Saif Ali Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters, Inaaya ties rakhi to Taimur and Jeh. See photos
25-year-old man stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar
Ambitions soar in Bihar Cong post upheaval; MLA writes to Sonia demanding cabinet berth
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest but is politically immoral… We never asked our allies to go’
UPSC CDS II 2021 Result declared: Here’s how to download list of shortlisted candidates
Gold Silver Rate Today(August 12): Gold and silver mixed in spot, futures trade flat
Nitish Katara murder: Not feasible to give security to every cop handling high profile cases, says Delhi HC
LinkedIn user waited impatiently for food, felt numb and stupid after seeing specially-abled delivery executive at doorstep
Madonna says she wears grills because she has ‘ugly’ teeth
Noted singer Shivamogga Subbanna passes away in Bengaluru
Steer clear of fast food to keep runny stomach and other gut infections at bay this monsoon