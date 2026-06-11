‘Well short of what is required’: Why UK Defence Secretary John Healey just walked out on Keir Starmer

John Healey resigned citing inadequate military spending amid rising security threats and internal government disagreements.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 05:37 PM IST
healey quits starmer govtJohn Healey, Britain's Minister of Defense arrives for a cabinet meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London. (AP Photo)
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In another setback for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Defence Secretary John Healey resigned on Thursday after stating that the government is not willing to spend enough on the military at a time when threats are rising.

Healey told PM Starmer that the UK government’s defence investment plan falls “well short of what is required at this dangerous time.”

An AP report stated that publication of the government’s defence investment plan has been delayed amid reports of disagreement between the defence ministry and treasury.

In the letter outlining his decision to quit the government, Healey said the Defence Investment Plan financial settlement “which I was first given in full on Monday afternoon this week” falls “well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time”.

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