UK Coronavirus Tracker: Region-wise cases and deaths

The true extent of Britain’s COVID-19 death toll is not reflected in hospital numbers as it excludes deaths in care homes, private residences and hospices.( Axel Heimken/Reuter/File) The true extent of Britain’s COVID-19 death toll is not reflected in hospital numbers as it excludes deaths in care homes, private residences and hospices.( Axel Heimken/Reuter/File)

Coronavirus Tracker: UK Region-wise Cases, Deaths: As of 21 April, the UK has 129,044 confirmed cases and 17,337 deaths out of which England alone tops 15,000 deaths. It recorded 4,301 fresh cases today. Britain has the fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France. The novel coronavirus started spreading in the UK in late January with its first confirmation coming in February. Since then the spread of COVID-19 in March and April has rapidly increased with the government authorities still warning about a possibly peak.

Britain’s capital London has the highest number of cases that currently stand at 22,072. This is followed by the North West region that has more than 14,000 positive cases. The UK daily hospital death toll first rose to a peak of 980 on April 9. The true extent of Britain’s COVID-19 death toll is not reflected in hospital numbers as it excludes deaths in care homes, private residences and hospices.

The death rate on Tuesday was 40% higher than that on 10 April, indicating the rapid spread and worsening condition of the disease in the region.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) total cases tally in the UK- Breakdown (updated 21 Apr 2020, 3:38 pm GMT)

Nations Cases Deaths England 96,117 15,606 Scotland 8,672 915 Northern Ireland 2,758 207 Wales 7,850 609

Foreign minister Dominic Raab announced that the lockdown and social distancing measures will be extended for at least another 3 weeks and could last till about 3 May. The prime minister remains out of action recovering from his own severe case of coronavirus.

UK came up with a national plan to deal with the crisis in early March that included school closures, working from home and cancelling large scale gatherings. The government said its strategy was aimed at delaying the peak of the outbreak until the summer when the health service is under less seasonal pressure.

On 22 March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced taking of special steps for the vulnerable people that included those who already have heart and respiratory problems and the elderly population.

(Data taken from Public Health England, Government of UK)

