British children’s author and well-known TV personality David Williams has been accused of exploiting his celebrity status to prey on young girls as young as 15.

In a joint report by The Guardian and ITV News, the publication on Tuesday said the British comedian abused his power and position as a celebrity to lure young girls and women. The accusations were based on testimonies of 30 people who spoke to The Guardian and ITV News.

After the two publications reached out to Williams for his comment, he attempted suicide, while his lawyers secured a temporary injunction against publishing of the allegations citing risk to his life.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

On November 3, the British actor lost the court battle to keep the allegations private.

The allegations emerged after a UK court ruled last week that The Guardian and ITV News could not publish the claims against Williams.

Williams is a household name in the UK and rose to fame in the 2000s after a popular BBC show ‘Little Britain’. The multimillionaire became famous for his children’s novels and built career on his flamboyant persona.

Allegations against David Walliams

The allegations against David Williams emerged after three-year joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian. The allegations include having sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, inappropriate behaviour towards women at his prime-time sow Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) and his publisher HarperCollins.

Story continues below this ad

The report said that his victims, most above 18, were traumatised after the interactions with the Britain comedian. The victim said that weeks after he made the first contact, he invited her to his house and initiated sexual contact.

In one of the testimonies, a 15-year-old recounted receiving a call from Williams after she had handed out printouts of scripts she had written to him at a fan event.

“He said he thought my scripts are very funny!” the girl noted in her diary. Over the course of two years, the two spoke on the phone and exchanged emails. By the time she turned 17, the two got intimate, the report said.

Williams become of the most successful children’s writers and signed a deal with publisher HarperCollins in 2008. The report alleged that he had a consensual sexual relationship with an intern at the company. He was 45, while she was in her mid-20s.

Story continues below this ad

HarperCollins announced in September last year that it would no longer publish his books, months after he was dropped from the firm. The report said that the publisher ended ties with Williams over sexual relationship with a junior female employee.

In a letter addressed to the two publications, Walliams denied any wrongdoings, but added, “I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.”

“I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me,” he added.