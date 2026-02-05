UK seeks explanation from Air India over Boeing 787 Dreamliner fuel switch incident

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has asked Air India to explain how a Boeing 787 Dreamliner was allowed to take off from London despite a possible fuel control switch problem. The authority has also warned of a regulatory action against Air India and its Boeing 787 aircraft if the airline does not submit a complete response within a week, news agency Reuters reported.

What happened to Boeing 787-8 aircraft?

A Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating Air India flight AI132 flew from London Heathrow to Bengaluru on February 1.

After landing in Bengaluru, the pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch, a key component that controls fuel flow to the engines, news agency PTI said in a report.