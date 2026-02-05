UK seeks explanation from Air India over Boeing 787 Dreamliner fuel switch incident

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The UK Civil Aviation Authority has asked Air India to explain how a Boeing 787 Dreamliner was allowed to take off from London despite a possible fuel control switch problem. The authority has also warned of a regulatory action against Air India and its Boeing 787 aircraft if the airline does not submit a complete response within a week, news agency Reuters reported.
A Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating Air India flight AI132 flew from London Heathrow to Bengaluru on February 1.
After landing in Bengaluru, the pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch, a key component that controls fuel flow to the engines, news agency PTI said in a report.
The aircraft was grounded on February 2 for inspections.
The UK aviation regulator has sent a letter to Air India seeking a detailed account of all maintenance actions, a root-cause analysis of the incident and a preventive plan to stop such incidents in the future, as per Reuters.
However, the letter issued by the CAA has not been made public.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has on Thursday said that during engine start in London, the fuel switch did not stay in the ‘run’ position twice and it worked normally in the third attempt. Initial checks showed that the switches were functioning normally.
DGCA added that ‘apparently correct procedure’ was not followed and asked Air India to ensure crews strictly follow operating procedures. The airline has been asked to ensure that the crew follows the right procedures, PTI reported.
About the incident, an Air India spokesperson said the airline completed precautionary re-inspections of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) across all operational Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet and that no issues were identified during these checks.
“Air India will respond to the UK regulator accordingly,” the spokesperson said, as per PTI.
A source on Tuesday had said the DGCA is likely to look at various aspects related to the incident, including whether the aircraft VT-ANX could have been grounded at London Heathrow itself rather than operating the flight to Bengaluru, a PTI report stated.
