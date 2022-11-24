scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

UK restricts Chinese cameras in government buildings over security fears

"The review has concluded that, in light of the threat to the UK and the increasing capability and connectivity of these systems, additional controls are required," Dowden said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and a phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP/FILE)

Britain on Thursday instructed government departments to stop installing security cameras made by companies subject to Chinese security laws, disconnect such devices from core computer networks and to consider removing them altogether.

The order, set out in a written statement to parliament by cabinet office minister Oliver Dowden, said the decision had been taken following a review of “current and future possible security risks associated with the installation of visual surveillance systems on the government estate”.

“The review has concluded that, in light of the threat to the UK and the increasing capability and connectivity of these systems, additional controls are required,” Dowden said.

“Departments have therefore been instructed to cease deployment of such equipment onto sensitive sites, where it is produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

“Since security considerations are always paramount around these sites, we are taking action now to prevent any security risks materialising.”

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 08:21:12 pm
Next Story

IIT Tanzania to become a hub for tech education in Africa: Dharmendra Pradhan

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close