Boris Johnson takes charge as new UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson officially took charge as UK Prime Minister, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II, who asked him to form a new administration. Johnson has vowed that he will get ‘a new deal, a better deal’ from the European Union and promised that the UK will leave EU on October 31 and there are ‘no if’s and buts’ about it.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen met with Johnson and invited him to form the government. “The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP this afternoon and requested him to form a new administration,” the statement said.

“Mr Johnson accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Johnson on his new role. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India – UK partnership in all spheres.”

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India – UK partnership in all spheres. @10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/ATWVf5fhHi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2019

Johnson replaces Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month after the Parliament repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement she struck with the EU. The leader of the Conservative Party defeated rival Jeremy Hunt by winning a two-third majority of the votes.

May, in a final speech outside 10 Downing Street, said it had been “the greatest honour” to serve as Britain’s prime minister and claimed she was glad her successor was committed to “delivering on the vote of the people in 2016” to leave the 28-nation bloc.