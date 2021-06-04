scorecardresearch
Friday, June 04, 2021
UK approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said it would be up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to decide whether this age group would come under the vaccine deployment programme.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: June 4, 2021 4:11:46 pm
Britain’s medicines regulator said on Friday it had extended approval of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech so it can be used on 12- to 15-year-olds.

“We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk,” June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said.

She added that it would be up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to decide whether this age group would come under the vaccine deployment programme.

