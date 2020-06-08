scorecardresearch
Monday, June 08, 2020
UK anti-racism protests “subverted by thuggery”- PM Johnson

Fourteen police officers were injured, two seriously, when protesters clashed with mounted police near Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: June 8, 2020 9:56:27 am
Boris Johnson, Boris Johnson Brexit, Brexit, Brexit news, Brexit UK, UK Brexit, EU Brexit, Brexit Boris Johnson, European Union, Indian Express, latest news, World news “People have a right to protest peacefully and while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police,” Johnson said on Twitter.(Reuters/File)

Anti-racism protests in Britain have been “subverted by thuggery”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, warning those responsible would be held to account.

Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As numbers dwindled, some protesters tussled with police. It came after 14 police officers were injured on Saturday, two seriously, when protesters clashed with mounted police near Johnson’s Downing Street residence.

“People have a right to protest peacefully and while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police,” Johnson said on Twitter.”These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery – an  they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account.”

